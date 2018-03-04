Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
All The Most Heart-Stopping Looks On The Oscars Red Carpet
Many stars favoured white and champagne tones, but it was the punches of colour that stood out.
by Tara MacInnis, FLARE
It’s the silver screen’s biggest night — the 90th Academy Awards — and that means we’re blessed with the most-glam red carpet of the year. As always at the Oscars, there were plenty of full skirts, unexpected pops of colour and lots of sequins. Many stars favoured white and champagne tones, from ageless beauty Jane Fonda in glittering, form-fitting Balmain to Jane the Virgin‘s Gina Rodriguez in a gorgeous, princess-worthy Zuhair Murad, but a few punchy moments stood out from the stream of champagne sparkles: I, Tonya scene-stealer Alison Janney went with bold red, and Salma Hayek killed it in purple sequins.
Click through for all our favourite looks on tonight’s Oscars 2018 red carpet.