Fashion

How To Wear The Same Dress To All Your Holiday Parties (Without Anyone Noticing)

Three ways to make one little black dress look like a brand-new outfit each time.

by

The holidays are hectic, that’s a given. During all the hustle and bustle, there isn’t always time to shop for brand-new outfits to wear to the holiday parties that have taken over your calendar. Thankfully, there are a few tips and tricks that can help you update your current wardrobe, making your old closet staples look fresh and new. Just take a simple black dress and with these three hacks, you can wear it on repeat again and again.

1 of 12

Previous
Next
Photography by Geneviève Charbonneau

Under/Over

Layer a fitted turtleneck or blouse in a contrasting colour underneath a sleeveless dress to change up the look.

Velour Camisole Dress, $29, uniqlo.com (similar style).

Photography by Geneviève Charbonneau
Style Direction by Vanessa Taylor
Assitant Style Direction by Erinn Stewart
Hair and Makeup by Tami El Sombai
Shot on location at The Keg Mansion

Previous
Next

Watch: Budget-friendly last-minute holiday ideas
Resources