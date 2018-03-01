Sale Alert! Nordstrom Is Opening Discount-Priced Outlet Locations In Canada — Here’s Where

Fashion PSA: Nordstrom Rack is officially opening its doors in Canada soon (!!!). Luxe retailer Nordstrom first launched in Canada in 2015, and shortly after the rumour mill started churning with customers wondering when the discount retailer’s little sister was going to arrive north of the border.

What malls will get the first Canadian stores?

And now it’s been confirmed: The first location will open up March 22nd in Vaughan Mills, Toronto, followed by Deerfoot Meadows in Calgary on April 26, One Bloor West in Toronto on May 3, and with additional locations in Ottawa (at the Ottawa Train Yards), Edmonton (at the South Edmonton Common) and Mississauga (Heartland Town Centre) slated for unveiling later in the fall.

So what is Nordstrom Rack?

It’s the off-price division of Nordstrom, offering trendy — and often designer — fashion, shoes, accessories and home décor for a fraction of the price. The discount retailer offers many of the same brands that are available at Nordstrom — with Nordstrom Rack carrying 48 of the top 50 brands that are available at Nordstrom — but marked down up to 70 percent off, making it a one-stop-shop for all things fashion. Snagging discounted designer at an amazing low price? Don’t mind if we do.