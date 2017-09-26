All The Details On Meghan Markle’s Courtside Fashion

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out hand-in-hand on Monday at the Invictus Games in Toronto. And while all eyes were on the pair, many were also on what Meghan wore for her very public royal debut.

The 36-year-old looked calm and cool despite the city’s scorching September heat wave. She paired a classic white button-up from designer and close friend Misha Nonoo with distressed Mother Denim Jeans, red Sarah Flint flats and a Day Tote from Everlane. The Italian leather bag rings in at US$165 and is beloved by stars like Angelina Jolie. Finally, she sheltered her eyes from the sun with tortoiseshell glasses from Finlay and Co.

Earlier this year, New York shoe designer Sarah told Hello! that, like the Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan is proving to be good for business. She added that she is already feeling the “Meghan effect” and that “it’s probably only going to grow. It’s so exciting.”

Monday’s sighting was the Suits star’s second fashionable showing at the Games. At the opening ceremonies on Saturday (Sept. 23), Meghan waved the fashion flag for Canada in a $185 burgundy dress from Aritzia (since sold out, but available for pre-order in other colours) and moto jacket from Montreal label Mackage (also sold out).

Watch the couple taking in the Invictus Games: