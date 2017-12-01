How To Get Meghan Markle’s Royal Style, For Less

We don’t only love Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s fairytale romance, we also love the actor’s style — big time. Here, we stalk all her looks (many of which are already sold out) and round up shopping picks so you can channel the future member of the royal family — for a fraction of the price.

1 of 21 Previous Next Pin Email

(Photo: Getty Images) November 27, 2017: At the official photocall for her engagement to Prince Harry at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace.