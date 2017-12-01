Fashion

How To Get Meghan Markle’s Royal Style, For Less

How to recreate the duchess-to-be’s look — on a commoner’s budget.

by

Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle pose for photographers during a photocall in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, Monday Nov. 27, 2017. Britain's royal palace says Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle are engaged and will marry in the spring of 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

We don’t only love Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s fairytale romance, we also love the actor’s style — big time. Here, we stalk all her looks (many of which are already sold out) and round up shopping picks so you can channel the future member of the royal family — for a fraction of the price.

1 of 21

Previous
Next
(Photo: Getty Images)

November 27, 2017: At the official photocall for her engagement to Prince Harry at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace.

Previous
Next

Resources