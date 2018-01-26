The Meghan Markle Look Book: Let’s All Swoon Over Her Outfits

1.

2. An appearance in Cardiff, Wales

For Markle’s recent visit to Cardiff on January 18th, 2018, she broke her Canadian coat streak and donned a black tie-front topper by Stella McCartney, black ankle boots by Tabitha Simmons, black jeans by Hiut Denim, a cozy black cashmere scarf by Everlane and carried a forest green handbag by British designer Demellier London.

3. Visiting Reprezent in London

Markle visited Reprezent, a youth-led radio station, with Prince Harry on January 9th, 2018. She looked chic in her Brando coat by Toronto-based designer duo Smythe, which she paired with a black Marks & Spencer sweater and wide-leg pants from Burberry.

4. Attending Christmas Day Service

Markle celebrated Christmas with the Queen and other members of the royal family. She sported another Canadian-designed coat, this time from Sentaler, and paired it with Stuart Weitzman suede boots and a Chloé purse.

5. Visiting Nottingham Academy

The loved-up couple made a recent public appearance in Nottingham where Markle wore a simple black turtleneck (a wardrobe staple for her) along with slouchy black boots, an A-line beige skirt and topped off her ensemble with a Canadian touch, thanks to her Babaton for Aritzia Amos Dress Belt.

6. At the World AIDS Day Charity Fair

On December 1st, Markle and Harry made their first public appearance since announcing their engagement days earlier. Markle wore a gorgeous navy wool topper by one of her go-to designers, Canadian label Mackage.

7. Announcing Their Engagement at Kensington Palace

To make their big announcement about their upcoming nuptials, of course Markle chose to wear white, donning another Canadian designer, LINE for the history-making moment. The label’s wrap-around wool coat paired perfectly with her green sheath dress, Aquazzura Matilde Crisscross pumps and sparkling new ring.

8. Invictus Games Closing Ceremonies

Markle watched the closing ceremonies of the Invictus Games in Toronto with Prince Harry and her mother, wearing a simple black tee, black jeans and another style from LINE — a beige overcoat.

9. Invictus Games Day Three

The couple made their public debut together on the third day of the Invictus Games. Wearing ripped jeans, a tote by Everlane and an oversized white button-up, Markle epitomized casual chic.

10. Invictus Games Opening Ceremonies