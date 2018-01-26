The Meghan Markle Look Book: Let’s All Swoon Over Her Outfits

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Even in the short time Meghan Markle has been a part of the royal family, she’s made her fashion mark with an impeccable sense of style and a knack for selecting the most swoon-worthy coats. Whether in Toronto for the Invictus Games with Prince Harry by her side or attending public appearances before she walks down the aisle this spring, there’s no question that Markle always looks fashion-forward. Here are some of the best outfits she’s worn so far (which include plenty of pieces from homegrown Canadian designers).