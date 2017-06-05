Advertisement
Style

Kate Middleton’s favourite sneakers are perfect for summer — and under $100

Check out the Duchess’ latest casual-chic, super comfy footwear choice — that’ll only set you back 92 bucks

by
Kate Middleton Superga

Nils Jorgensen / REX / Shutterstock

Kate Middleton sparks many a fashion trend (and inspires a lot of copycats), usually in the realm of evening gowns, ladylike coats and sensible pumps. But lately, she’s been spotted in something a little more wearable, and a lot more attainable: Superga’s Cotu Classic canvas sneaker.

Kate wore her beloved sneakers on her and Prince William’s royal tour of Canada last year, and then again at the London Marathon last spring. Usually pairing them with skinny jeans, sweaters and cute coats, they’re the perfect casual-yet-polished shoe for Kate.

Click through the gallery below to check out Kate Middleton’s sneakers (and snag them for just $92), along with 5 other pairs of summer-ready white kicks.

1 of 6

Previous
Next

Superga

Cotu Classic sneaker, $92, nordstrom.com

Previous
Next

More:
The Queen’s go-to nail polish colour is — surprise! — from a drugstore brand
Subscribe to our newsletters
A definitive ranking of Canada’s best ketchup chips

Resources