Kate Middleton rocked this red summer party dress — here are 14 ways to get the look

Wedding season brings about one of life’s greatest challenges: dress shopping. Thankfully, just in time for the hunt, Kate Middleton has inspired us with yet another spectacular outfit. Last Wednesday, the Duchess chose a fire-engine-red off-the-shoulder maxi by Alexander McQueen (the design house that made her unforgettable wedding gown) for a garden party in Berlin. She completed the head-turning look with a pair of statement earrings and cream Prada shoes.

Although the Duchess usually opts for looks that are more timeless, this dress definitely veers into trendy territory with its Bardot neckline. But that maxi hemline and loose silhouette gives it a hit of breezy class. If you love this look but aren’t prepared to spend roughly two thousand dollars to copy it, we understand. Click through this collection of equally bold and pretty alternatives to Kate’s outfit, ranked from cheapest to major splurge.

(Photo: Rex/Shutterstock) The Duchess of Cambridge at the Queen’s Birthday Garden Party at the British Ambassador’s Reception in Berlin, Germany.

2. Boohoo Plus Angel Sleeve Maxi Dress, $45, asos.com

3. Boohoo Cold Shoulder Angel Sleeve Maxi Dress, $45, asos.com

4. Boohoo Ellie Ruffle Off Shoulder Maxi Dress, $52, boohoo.com

5. Bella Bardot Bella Bardot Lace Trim Maxi Dress, $52, boohoo.com

6. Bardot half sleeve maxi dress, $77, markandspencerlondon.com

7. Love Squared Trendy plus size off the shoulder dress, $78, macys.com

8. Chicwish Blissful Frilling Off-shoulder Maxi Dress in Red, $85, chickwish.com

9. 1State Off-the-Shoulder Wrap Maxi Dress, $200, dillards.com

10. Free People Mariah Midi Dress, $347, freepeople.com

11. Lurelly Sol dress, $500, lurelly.com

12. Alice and Olivia Pansy Embroidered Off-the-Shoulder Maxi Dress, $579, revolve.com

13. Shoshanna Hib Off-the-Shoulder Lace Sylvie Dress, $580, saksfifthavenue.com

14. Kobi Halperin Tessa Embroidered Off-the-Shoulder Dress, $655, saksfifthavenue.com

15. Lisa Marie Fernandez Bubble sleeve dress, $874, avenue32.com Next

