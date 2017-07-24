Kate Middleton rocked this red summer party dress — here are 14 ways to get the look

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The Duchess of Cambridge attends the Queen’s Birthday Garden Party at the British Ambassador’s Reception in Berlin, Germany. (Photo:Rex/Shutterstock)
Wedding season brings about one of life’s greatest challenges: dress shopping. Thankfully, just in time for the hunt, Kate Middleton has inspired us with yet another spectacular outfit. Last Wednesday, the Duchess chose a fire-engine-red off-the-shoulder maxi by Alexander McQueen (the design house that made her unforgettable wedding gown) for a garden party in Berlin. She completed the head-turning look with a pair of statement earrings and cream Prada shoes.
Although the Duchess usually opts for looks that are more timeless, this dress definitely veers into trendy territory with its Bardot neckline. But that maxi hemline and loose silhouette gives it a hit of breezy class. If you love this look but aren’t prepared to spend roughly two thousand dollars to copy it, we understand. Click through this collection of equally bold and pretty alternatives to Kate’s outfit, ranked from cheapest to major splurge.