How To Dress Up Your Favourite Denim For The Holidays

An inbox full of invites and a wardrobe that feels empty can make for major yuletide stress – and send you running for the comfort of your jeans. Below, foolproof ideas for perfectly festive outfits that embrace the denim already in your closet.

Jeans and a floral dress

A floral dress is not meant to be hidden in your closet come winter. Wear this wardrobe workhouse with vintage-inspired jeans and ankle boots to a casual holiday get-together, or with dark-wash skinnies and bold heels to a more formal affair.

Denim shirt and a-line skirt

A statement skirt will make anything appear polished – even denim. Look for a sophisticated print in jewel tones, and pair it with heels for a bit of glam, or flats for something a little more casual.

Denim dress and statement jacket

A jean dress is the perfect blank canvas, so jazz it up with a top or jacket you typically reserve for special occasions (read: that one you love but can never quite find the perfect outfit to match).

Embellished jeans and sweater

Jeans with embroidery, fringe or a ruffled hem provide all the fun details you need for a holiday party, but you can also throw a bright, cozy knit into the mix.

