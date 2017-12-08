Advertisement
How To Dress Up Your Favourite Denim For The Holidays

Who knew your go-to jeans were so versatile?

An inbox full of invites and a wardrobe that feels empty can make for major yuletide stress – and send you running for the comfort of your jeans. Below, foolproof ideas for perfectly festive outfits that embrace the denim already in your closet.

Jeans and a floral dress

A floral dress is not meant to be hidden in your closet come winter. Wear this wardrobe workhouse with vintage-inspired jeans and ankle boots to a casual holiday get-together, or with dark-wash skinnies and bold heels to a more formal affair.

Dress, $195, bananarepublic.ca. Jeans, $90, frankandoak.com. Earrings, $74, bananarepublic.ca. Sven sofa, $1,549, article.com.

Denim shirt and a-line skirt

A statement skirt will make anything appear polished – even denim. Look for a sophisticated print in jewel tones, and pair it with heels for a bit of glam, or flats for something a little more casual.

Top, $98, levi.ca. Skirt (similar), $60, hm.com. Earrings, $65, ilovebiko.com. MICHAEL Michael Kors bag, $448, michaelkors.ca.

Denim dress and statement jacket

A jean dress is the perfect blank canvas, so jazz it up with a top or jacket you typically reserve for special occasions (read: that one you love but can never quite find the perfect outfit to match).

Dress, $190, marshalls.ca. Jacket, $420, elliemaestudios.com. Earrings, $59, ilovebiko.com. Ela x Christi Belcourt bag, $50, holtrenfrew.com.

Embellished jeans and sweater

Jeans with embroidery, fringe or a ruffled hem provide all the fun details you need for a holiday party, but you can also throw a bright, cozy knit into the mix.

Top, $80, anntaylor.com. Little Moon for Aritzia Sweater, $185, aritzia.com. Jacket, $49, joefresh.com. Jeans, $360, paige.com. Boots, $130, aldoshoes.com Earrings, $50, hm.com.

