10 Halloween Costume Ideas Just Right For 2017

Having trouble nailing the perfect Halloween costume? Desperate to win the neighbourhood costume party or just desperate to top last year’s “sexy cat” look? Here, a collection of 2017-centric costumes with options for the ultimate dress-up junkie and the woman who just wants to wear a warm coat and carry a glass of wine.

A post shared by Life’s an adventure, enjoy it. (@gen_x_er_71) on Jun 27, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT

1. A Handmaid

The television event of the year is the CanCon costume of the season. Red cape, white bonnet and Gilead phrase book required.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT

2. Beyoncé with twins

Just a theory here, but it’s possible that “Where were you when Beyoncé debuted her twins on Instagram?” will one day be our era’s defining question. To recreate the magical moment you’ll need a flower wreath, two baby dolls, a blue veil and a lot of purple fabric from which to assemble whatever it is that Queen B is wearing.

A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle_hd) on Oct 16, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

3. Meghan Markle

To dress as Prince Harry’s Toronto-based main squeeze, simply toss on your favourite pair of ripped jeans, a crisp white button down and a smile that says, “I’ll wear whatever I want to, your Majesty.” Have a princess crown on standby, as we hear an engagement is imminent.

A post shared by Sean Cliver/Paul Urich (@paisleyskates) on May 28, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT

4. A Pink Pussy

This is a great way to celebrate the Women’s March and set yourself apart for the dozens of “sexy cat” costumes. Just dress in head to toe pink, paint on some whiskers, then dust of that pussy hat and you’re good to go.

A post shared by Shift Power Yoga (@shiftpoweryoga) on May 15, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

5. Justin Trudeau

To play Canada’s famously fetching leader, you’ll need a mask, some snappy socks and the willingness to pose for selfies at every stop you make.

A post shared by Free fidget spinners Giveaway (@fidgetspinners___) on Jun 2, 2017 at 12:14am PDT

6. Fidget spinner

For a quick and easy DIY costume, cut the year’s most inescapable time suck from a piece of cardboard and pop your head through the middle.

A post shared by Kirchos (@kirchos) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:25pm PDT

7. Wonder Woman

The year’s biggest superhero movie will definitely be a popular 2017 costume.

A post shared by @scary_clowns_scary on Jul 28, 2014 at 1:37pm PDT

8. Scary clown

Creepy clowns have been big this fall. Go classic, like Pennywise from the It movie (red nose, white face) or get creative like the terrifying bad guys in American Horror Story: Cult.

A post shared by hello, Wonderful (@hellowonderful_co) on Sep 20, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

9. Avocado toast

The food trend that isn’t going anywhere also makes a fun family costume.

A post shared by Mary F. Calvert (@maryfcalvert) on Jun 6, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

10. Ivanka’s neighbour

Remember Ivanka Trump’s neighbour who became a meme sensation (slash modern-day Marie Antoinette) when cameras captured her watching a protest wearing fur and sipping wine? Costume-wise, it means you can stay cozy … and tipsy.