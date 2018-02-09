Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The Best Paraben- And Sulfate-Free Shampoos And Conditioners
Lather, rinse, repeat with one of these paraben-free options.
by Emily MacCulloch
Parabens, a preservative commonly found in beauty products, have long been used to give products a longer shelf life. But because parabens have been found in animal studies “to weakly mimic estrogens” many consumers choose to avoid them.
Brands have started creating products that omit parabens from their formulas, incorporating paraben-free shampoos, body washes and cosmetics into their line of cosmetics. Many are also free of sulfates, a potential irritant also on many’s people’s no-go list. Here are 10 paraben- and sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners to stock in your shower.