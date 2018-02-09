The Best Paraben- And Sulfate-Free Shampoos And Conditioners

Parabens, a preservative commonly found in beauty products, have long been used to give products a longer shelf life. But because parabens have been found in animal studies “to weakly mimic estrogens” many consumers choose to avoid them.

Brands have started creating products that omit parabens from their formulas, incorporating paraben-free shampoos, body washes and cosmetics into their line of cosmetics. Many are also free of sulfates, a potential irritant also on many’s people’s no-go list. Here are 10 paraben- and sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners to stock in your shower.

1. Maui Moisture If you’re looking for colour protection, this duo is for you. Containing a cocktail of sea botanicals like algae, sea kelp and minerals, hair is left shiny and smooth and not stripped of colour. Color Protection + Sea Minerals Shampoo and Conditioner, $11 each, londondrugs.com 2. LaCoupe Naturals Collection This line contains ingredients like rose oil, biotin and collagen to give your mane a voluminous boost. Moroccan Rose Volume Loving Shampoo and Conditioner, $10, available soon at walmart.ca 3. Briogeo When the cold winter weather starts wreaking havoc on your hair, reach for this nourishing shampoo and weekly mask treatment to restore your mane to its former, healthier self. Don’t Despair, Repair Super Moisture Shampoo and Deep Conditioning Mask, $46 each, sephora.com 4. Marc Anthony Formulated with caffeine, ginseng and vitamin E, this shampoo and conditioner strengthens hair to promote growth and prevent breakage. Strengthening Grow Long Shampoo and Conditioner, $10 each, walmart.ca 5. Matrix Biolage With no artificial colourants and emollient-rich meadowfoam extract and coconut milk added to the formula, this shampoo and conditioner keeps your hair colour intact while adding a healthy does of shine. R.A.W Color Care Shampoo and Conditioner, $25 each, matrix.com 6. Moroccanoil This formula takes care of curls by minimizing frizz while gently cleansing and adding moisture. Curl Enhancing Shampoo and Conditioner, $29 and $30 each, moroccanoil.com 7. Love Beauty & Planet Infused with shea nut butter, this super-hydrating duo gives hair a dose of moisture without adding weight to your mane. Shea Butter & Sandalwood Purposeful Hydration Shampoo and Conditioner, $13 each, well.ca 8. Rahua Keep your colour vibrant for longer with this shampoo and conditioner that’s formulated with rahua, morete and flaxseed oils. Color Full Shampoo and Conditioner, $52 and $55 each, thedetoxmarket.ca 9. Live Clean Containing vitamins B5, provitamin B, D and K, this shampoo and conditioner works to nourish and hydrate damaged hair. Vitamin Multi-Boost Shampoo and Conditioner, $8 each, amazon.ca 10. Bumble and Bumble Perfect for dry, damaged hair, this multi-tasking formula includes coconut, argan, macadamia, sweet almond, safflower seed and grapeseed oils to detangle, de-frizz and smooth strands. Bb. Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Shampoo and Conditioner, $39 and $42 each, sephora.com

