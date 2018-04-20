Meghan Markle Can’t Stop Won’t Stop With The Messy Buns, Royal Protocol Be Damned

In a family where even nail polish colour is dictated by strict guidelines, it doesn’t take much to be deemed a royal rule-breaker. Just ask Meghan Markle, whose style choices (bare legs, pantsuits and sheer gowns among them) have been said to ruffle regal feathers. And while Meghan hasn’t been spotted in ripped jeans since that whole denim debacle back in 2017, there’s one fashion rule she simply will not follow: NO MESSY BUNS.

Unlike Kate Middleton, who prefers a sleek chignon that’s held meticulously in place with a hair net, Meghan Markle loves a messy bun. Messy buns are not easy to pull off — one stray strand too many and the whole thing comes undone. But Meghan Markle rocks the messy bun. And clearly she knows it, because despite the pearl-clutching over her tousled updo, Meghan continues to ignore this royal fashion don’t. Here, a brief history of Meghan’s protocol-shirking hairstyle.

Meghan’s foray into the marvellous world of messy buns began well before her engagement. Here she is, above, in 2016 promoting Suits, with her hair styled in a decidedly messy bun. The look, with its deep side part and volume at the crown, will undergo a subtle, more casual makeover when next we see it.

The hoopla over Meghan’s messy bun began back in early January, when she and Prince Harry made their first joint public appearance. People’s headline: “Meghan Markle Broke a Major Royal Style Taboo Today — Will Kate Follow?” Spoiler alert: No!

Just over a week later, the bun was back for a second round, this time during Meghan and Harry’s visit to Cardiff Castle in Wales. The message to traditionalists was clear: Take your chignon, and shove it.

A couple of months and one floral-flavoured cake later, Meghan’s messy bun was revived in Northern Ireland, cementing the hairstyle’s status as a signature, complete with its centre part, face-framing strands and placement near the nape of the neck.

And just this week, Markle debuted a black-tie messy bun, a slightly more polished version of her earlier updos. The look was a little tighter and neater than buns the of yore and the two loose sections around her face had been given a gentle wave.

Now who’s taking bets on a bridal bun?