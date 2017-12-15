You’ll Never Guess Which ’80s Cartoon Hunk Inspired This Season’s Biggest Haircut

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Without question, bobs have become the cut of the season. Everyone from Selena Gomez to Cate Blanchett has been sporting above-the-shoulder chops, as you can see in this gallery of celebs with the style. But, as we learned from Meryl Streep’s soliloquy on cerulean blue in The Devil Wears Prada, trends don’t just pop out of nowhere. There’s a reason, an inspiration, behind every single one of them. And, friends, the inspiration behind this year’s bob is a bit of a shocker.
It’s He-Man.
Check it out.
Here’s Emma Stone’s platinum lob, with side bangs.
Photo, Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images.
And here’s He-Man.
This is French actress Léa Seydoux, with her kicky bob.
Photo, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images.
And here’s He-Man. Note the gentle tousle and cropped fringe.