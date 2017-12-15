You’ll Never Guess Which ’80s Cartoon Hunk Inspired This Season’s Biggest Haircut

Without question, bobs have become the cut of the season. Everyone from Selena Gomez to Cate Blanchett has been sporting above-the-shoulder chops, as you can see in this gallery of celebs with the style. But, as we learned from Meryl Streep’s soliloquy on cerulean blue in The Devil Wears Prada, trends don’t just pop out of nowhere. There’s a reason, an inspiration, behind every single one of them. And, friends, the inspiration behind this year’s bob is a bit of a shocker.

It’s He-Man.

Check it out.

Here’s Emma Stone’s platinum lob, with side bangs.

And here’s He-Man.

This is French actress Léa Seydoux, with her kicky bob.

And here’s He-Man. Note the gentle tousle and cropped fringe.

Here’s Nina Dobrev, with a severe coif.

And here’s our boy He-Man:

With She-Ra getting a reboot on Netflix in 2018, there may be more trends coming from the ’80s crime-fighting brother-sister duo. Here’s hoping for winged golden tiaras.