You’ll Never Guess Which ’80s Cartoon Hunk Inspired This Season’s Biggest Haircut

Some trends come from the strangest places.

Lea Seydoux rocking short hair, celebrity bob haircut

Without question, bobs have become the cut of the season. Everyone from Selena Gomez to Cate Blanchett has been sporting above-the-shoulder chops, as you can see in this gallery of celebs with the style. But, as we learned from Meryl Streep’s soliloquy on cerulean blue in The Devil Wears Prada, trends don’t just pop out of nowhere. There’s a reason, an inspiration, behind every single one of them. And, friends, the inspiration behind this year’s bob is a bit of a shocker.

It’s He-Man.

Check it out.

Here’s Emma Stone’s platinum lob, with side bangs.

Emma Stone bob hairstyle

Photo, Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images.

And here’s He-Man.

He Man hairstyle

This is French actress Léa Seydoux, with her kicky bob.

Lea Seydoux bob hairstyle

Photo, Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images.

And here’s He-Man. Note the gentle tousle and cropped fringe.

He Man hairstyle

Here’s Nina Dobrev, with a severe coif.

Nina Dobrev rocking her new short bob haircut

And here’s our boy He-Man:

He Man Hairstyle

With She-Ra getting a reboot on Netflix in 2018, there may be more trends coming from the ’80s crime-fighting brother-sister duo. Here’s hoping for winged golden tiaras.
