The Best Dresses To Wear To A Wedding, Inspired By Our Favourite Royals

With all the Royals gathered in one castle to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot, it’s the perfect opportunity for some outfit inspiration. Whether your wedding-guest style leans toward playful patterns or high-impact colour, there’s a Windsor to show you the way with these royal-inspired wedding outfits that will take you from the ceremony to the dance floor.

What to wear to an outdoor wedding

A romantic outdoor wedding calls for a floaty floral dress. A pretty print always looks polished and a sleek long-sleeve option in a light fabric keeps the sun off your arms. When it comes to special-occasion dressing, Kate Middleton sticks to delicate textures and patterns like lace and florals. A garden-inspired print looks especially pretty on a fit-and-flare silhouette, which she often emphasizes with a belt or sash. Middleton’s go-to footwear, the nude pump, complements any colour of dress. If the wedding your attending takes place on grass or sand, look for a chunky block heel to save you from sinking into the ground.

A formal wedding

If the invite says “black-tie optional,” a floor-length gown is a gimme. But a cocktail dress can also work when embellished with lace or beading. Classic colours like black and blush will ensure your evening wear is occasion-appropriate (and on trend). Meghan Markle is no stranger to the red carpet, and the newest royal brings plenty of charisma to the Windsor family. Take your cues from her sleek cut-outs and see-through fabrics to keep your formal wear looking modern and unfussy. Simple, dainty jewellery will add just enough sparkle to your standout gown. Markle, who lived in Toronto for several years, is often photographed wearing earrings and rings made by Canadian designers.

A semi-formal wedding

A semi-formal dress code can be tricky to interpret. Your best bet? Opt for a classic dress style like a shift or A-line cut, but have fun with playful prints and contrasting colours. Shoulder-grazing earrings and head-turning hair accessories add even more personality to your look. Princesses of York Breatrice and Eugenie (who is also getting married this year) prove that formal wear is far from boring when you go big with pattern. If you want to mix prints, try keeping them in the same colour family. No fascinator? No problem! Shoes, bags or jewellery with a healthy amount of sparkle can instantly make an outfit pop.

A city hall wedding

If the happy couple is forgoing the traditional party in favour of city hall, you can ditch the traditional dress and even repurpose something you’d wear to work. But reach for eye-catching accessories so you’re still marking this as a special occasion. Her Majesty’s tone-on-tone outfits are always polished, especially topped off with elegant jewellery. Vibrant colours and tweedy textures will keep a matching set from looking staid, while boxy jackets benefit from a bit of contras. Try a soft knee-length skirt or dress. The Queen doesn’t leave her throne with out her trusty top-handle bag. It adds structure and sophistication to any outfit.

A few wedding guest picks to shop now: