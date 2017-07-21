How to dress — and look — cool during a summer heat wave

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Airy silhouettes — like this dress from Torrid — are a must.
We love summer as much as the next person, but sometimes when temperatures spike that love turns a bit sour. A heat wave — when everything is inevitably going to end up drenched in sweat — makes figuring out what to wear especially difficult.
We’ve learned there are a few key pieces to get you through those sweltering months. Choosing lightweight fabrics like linen and cotton help keep you cooled down (versus heavier materials like denim). Airy silhouettes in the form of rompers and sundresses are a must. From wide-leg cropped pants to linen dresses and tank tops, these are the items you can wear on repeat all summer long.