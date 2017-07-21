Fashion

How to dress — and look — cool during a summer heat wave

Fabric and silhouette are key to getting through the hot summer months in style.

by
This breezy multi-colour floral print halter maxi dress, $82, from Torrid, is a great example of what to wear for hot weather.

Airy silhouettes — like this dress from Torrid — are a must.

We love summer as much as the next person, but sometimes when temperatures spike that love turns a bit sour. A heat wave — when everything is inevitably going to end up drenched in sweat — makes figuring out what to wear especially difficult.

We’ve learned there are a few key pieces to get you through those sweltering months. Choosing lightweight fabrics like linen and cotton help keep you cooled down (versus heavier materials like denim). Airy silhouettes in the form of rompers and sundresses are a must. From wide-leg cropped pants to linen dresses and tank tops, these are the items you can wear on repeat all summer long.

Striped maxi dress, $20, hm.com

