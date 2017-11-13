Our Favourite Picks From Topshop Right Now, As Seen Here On Super-Stylish People

We are full swing into fall, meaning that our cozy knits, statement coats and ankle boots are all on high rotation.

But, if you’re still looking for your “It” pieces of the season, look no further than this extremely handy guideline below. Here, we’ve rounded up the best of Topshop according to the most stylish gals on Instagram. Spoiler alert: cozy coats in bright colours and plush fabrics are season must and textures (velvet! shearling!) are what you should be looking for.

So, what are you waiting for? Check out what our fave Instagrammers are buying from Topshop right now (and bonus: many of the pieces are also available at The Bay). Then, shop the pieces for yourself — before they sell out.