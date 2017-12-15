Thank The Fashion Gods! Here Are The Most-Wearable Trends Of 2018

Every season, trend reports come out telling us all we need to know about what to read, eat, drink and wear for the next year. Often, however, those reports are filled with ultra-trendy suggestions that can be intimidating and/or impractical for everyday.

We scoured the spring 2018 runways to see what fabrics, silhouettes, colours and styles are going to be all the rage next year, and are pleased to report these eight totally wearable trends are at the forefront of what the style-forward will be wearing next year. We’ve rounded them all up — and included some celebrity style inspo, plus a few shop-now pieces for on-trend wear into 2018.

Kerry Washington wears the bold floral trend. (Photo: Getty Images) Trend: Bold Florals The beloved print is getting a modern twist. For their spring/summer shows, designers like Marc Jacobs gave flowers an abstract spin using a super-sized pattern on dresses, while Proenza Schouler sent a textured, statement coat down the runway with bright red blooms.

