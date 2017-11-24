11 Warm And Stylish Winter Boots to Combat The Slush, Snow And Cold

It’s time to start thinking about that one winter wear investment that makes the season just a bit more bearable: warm winter boots. A good, solid pair of sturdy-yet-cozy winter boots are the best protection when temperatures nose dive to a bone-chilling -20 C, or the air becomes so damp and wet that you feel like you’ll never be warm again.

We’ve rounded up the warmest, coziest, most-comfortable waterproof (and winter-proof) boots on the market to help you get through these chilly months in style.

Keen These toasty (yet cute) boots keep away cold, damp feet with seam-sealed waterproof leather and a warm, insulated lining. Women’s Elsa Waterproof Winter Boots, $100, sportchek.ca

2. Hunter These high-tech boots aren’t messing around when it comes to keeping you warm. They’ve got internal padding, are lined with neoprene for extra heat and have a deep tread sole to ensure you don’t go sliding. Women’s Original Snow Boots $285, hunterboots.com

3. Aldo Decked out with a lug sole and faux-fur trim, these stylish winter boots prove that practicality can equal cute. Daudelin Boots, $160, aldoshoes.com

4. Native With a super-soft microfleece lining and an ultra-light rubber outsole, these chic booties keep you warm without weighing your feet down. Johnny TrekLite Boots, $130, nativeshoes.com

5. Olang A cold Canadian winter is no match for these boots, which keep your feet warm in temperatures as cold as -30 — while the soles are equipped with optional swiveling ice grips that cut through any slippery patches. Glamour Winter Boots, $220, olangcanada.com

6. Sorel Insulated waterproof vulcanized rubber makes gripping on ice a cinch, while the microfleece lining of these boots keep your tootsies toasty. Women’s Slimpack II Lace Duck Boot, $200, sorelfootwear.ca

7. Kodiak This plaid style has Thinsulate insulation, a removable contoured insole, waterproof leather and felted wool to keep cold, wet slush at bay. Rochelle Boots, $140, kodiakboots.ca

8. Ecco If you’re looking for a sportier style winter boot, this one is for you. Designed for everyday wear that can hold its own against the elements, these lace-up boots are warm, waterproof and supremely comfy. Trace GTX Boots, $280, ecco.com

9. Cougar These waterproof vegan mid-calf boots are like a big, cozy sweater for your feet and legs thanks to a polar plush lining and ribbed collar. Vergio Nylon Winter Boots, $160, cougarshoes.com

10. Timberland Kiss cold feet goodbye (and take it a bit easier on the planet) in these winter boots, which have an interior lining made from 100% recycled plastic bottles. Mount Hope Leather Winter Boots, $180, thebay.com

11. Merrell A faux fur collar, waterproof exterior and a sole with super grip traction makes these boots a safe bet for the cold months ahead. Tremblant Mid Polar Waterproof Boots, $260, merrell.com Next

