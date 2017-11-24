Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
11 Warm And Stylish Winter Boots to Combat The Slush, Snow And Cold
Say bye to cold toes in these winter boots that’ll improve your traction and warm your feet.
by Emily MacCulloch
It’s time to start thinking about that one winter wear investment that makes the season just a bit more bearable: warm winter boots. A good, solid pair of sturdy-yet-cozy winter boots are the best protection when temperatures nose dive to a bone-chilling -20 C, or the air becomes so damp and wet that you feel like you’ll never be warm again.
We’ve rounded up the warmest, coziest, most-comfortable waterproof (and winter-proof) boots on the market to help you get through these chilly months in style.