Fashion

11 Warm And Stylish Winter Boots to Combat The Slush, Snow And Cold

Say bye to cold toes in these winter boots that’ll improve your traction and warm your feet.

by

Warm Winter Boots

It’s time to start thinking about that one winter wear investment that makes the season just a bit more bearable: warm winter boots. A good, solid pair of sturdy-yet-cozy winter boots are the best protection when temperatures nose dive to a bone-chilling -20 C, or the air becomes so damp and wet that you feel like you’ll never be warm again.

We’ve rounded up the warmest, coziest, most-comfortable waterproof (and winter-proof) boots on the market to help you get through these chilly months in style.

1 of 11

Previous
Next

Keen

These toasty (yet cute) boots keep away cold, damp feet with seam-sealed waterproof leather and a warm, insulated lining.

Women’s Elsa Waterproof Winter Boots, $100, sportchek.ca

Previous
Next

Watch: More on picking the perfect pair of winter boots. 
Resources