20 Gorgeous Velvet Pieces To Get In On The Trend That’s Taking Over Fall
From jackets to boots, the plush, luxe fabric is taking over this season.
by Carly Ostroff, FLARE
Photography by Carlyle Routh and makeup and hair by Blair Petty. Coat, $395, lacoste.com. Dress, $139, tigerofsweden.com. Earrings, $95, jenny-bird.ca. MICHAEL Michael Kors bag, $428, michaelkors.com.
Velvet has always had its place in fall wardrobes, but this season is different — the ultra-touchable material is everywhere. The trend really took off last year, and given its popularity, we’re not surprised to see it return bigger, better (and softer) than before. And thanks to designers like Altuzarra, Monse and Phillip Lim, this year’s look is slightly more elevated than in seasons past. It’s coming our way as tailored suits, luxe robes and ankle boots, and in jewel-tone colours that can’t be missed. If you’re ready to give in to the fall feels, scroll through our gallery below to discover 20 amazing velvet options.