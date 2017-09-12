20 Gorgeous Velvet Pieces To Get In On The Trend That’s Taking Over Fall

Velvet has always had its place in fall wardrobes, but this season is different — the ultra-touchable material is everywhere. The trend really took off last year, and given its popularity, we’re not surprised to see it return bigger, better (and softer) than before. And thanks to designers like Altuzarra, Monse and Phillip Lim, this year’s look is slightly more elevated than in seasons past. It’s coming our way as tailored suits, luxe robes and ankle boots, and in jewel-tone colours that can’t be missed. If you’re ready to give in to the fall feels, scroll through our gallery below to discover 20 amazing velvet options.

1 of 20 Previous Next Pin Email

Simons Stretch Velvet Legging, $38, simons.ca