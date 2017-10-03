10 Essential Fit Tips For Finding The Jeans Of Your Dreams

1. Mind the gap

Jeans that hug your legs and booty but feel loose around the waist are the number one fit issue. Paying attention to fabric content can help. “Look for stretch in denim that conforms to your body’s curves,” says Alex Gray, Gap VP, Denim Design. (The retailer’s new 360 Stretch line features bi-stretch fabric designed to go with the flow of your silhouette while offering an old-school denim finish.) Choosing the right cut is another fix. “To avoid the dreaded waist gap, I recommend going with a high-rise style,” says Paige Adams-Geller, Co-Founder and Creative Director of PAIGE. “If all else fails, belts are the perfect solution. I also love tying a scarf around the waist and letting it hang down for a rock and roll vibe or tying it in a bow for a feminine touch.”

How To Find The Best Jeans For Your Curves

2. A stretch in time

Have you been a victim of slacker jeans? You know, the ones that fit like a dream when you bought them a few months ago, but got lazy along the way and now sag around the backside and knees? You’re not alone. One remedy is approaching stretch in a fabric as you would sugar in coffee: only a dash is needed. Higher amounts can compromise a long-lasting snug fit. And, while jeans made of 100 percent cotton have made a major style comeback, they too can shape shift. “Just remember, denim softens over time and wear, so it won’t always be as stiff as the first time you put it on,” says Gray. How you care for jeans plays a role here, too. Minimal washing is ideal, as is choosing line drying over a hot dryer cycle, which can break down fibers and reduce their ability to bounce back.

3. Cream of the crop

A flattering fit in cropped jeans (i.e. legs that look longest) rests in proportions. Test-drive and play with cuffs; this is where small adjustments in skin exposure can make a big difference. Footwear counts, too. “Cropped jeans work on everyone, it is just a matter of personal style and shoe preference,” says Adams-Geller. “When I’m wearing flat sandals or sneakers, I can wear a jean that’s more cropped than when I wear ankle boots. It is all about proportion. I typically think the most flattering crop hits right above the ankle.”

4. Fade away

“Watch the placement of whiskering, distressing and fading as they place emphasis on the areas where they’re located,” cautions Gray. Translation: if you want to downplay a body part, look for subtle accents rather than extreme ones. Adams-Geller is also a fan of less is more. “The most modern details should look natural and worn-in, not contrived. I think this is the most flattering on the body as well. I really like jeans that have distressing, grinding and fading around the waistband, front pockets and back pockets,” she says.

5. Numbers game

Shopping for jeans can feel like watching Game of Thrones: it’s anyone’s guess how it’s gonna end. A complete lack of universal sizing across fashion labels doesn’t help. “A regular fit frustration is the range of fit across brands,” says Ruth Basloe, styling director at Nordstrom. “It’s possible to wear a size 28 in one brand, but switch to a 30 in another.” If you’re shopping at a store that carries several denim lines, tap into the expertise of a sale assistant for suggestions. And wherever you shop, don’t let a number on a tag ruin your relationship to your measurements. Your dream jeans are out there. Just have an open mind, determination and patience to find them.

6. Going up?

Jeans may cover your entire bottom half, but it’s the portion at the mid-line that deserves special attention. We’re talking about that rise, people. “For all body types, higher-waisted jeans help accentuate natural curves, adds length to the legs and creates a great hourglass frame,” says Gray. Sounds good, right? It’s also the cut Basloe considers a must-have. “What feels most current is the high-waist, straight-leg silhouette. In terms of detail, the variations in hemline using step, slanted, slit, and a variety of embellishments are most exciting for fall,” she says.

7. A tall order

Fashion pop quiz: if you’re 5’9” and your bestie is 5’4”, can you both swear by the same style of jeans? The answer depends on where you’re shopping. “Check to see if the denim comes in multiple lengths – even for cropped jeans,” says Gray. Retailers like Gap and J.Crew offer specialty sizing, with inseams tailored to different heights from petite to tall. Similar options can be found within the Levi’s line, with lengths that range from 30 to 34 inches.

8. The Price Is Right

To splurge or not to splurge is always a question when it comes to buying new jeans. With plenty of quality options to be found for around $100 or less, shelling out more can come down to personal preference, lifestyle and budget. If you’re swooning over an investment pair, the old cost-per-wear rule can be a wonderful retail enabler. With a $300 price tag, a pair that’s worn at least twice weekly for two years’ rings in at a mere $1.44 per wear.

9. Get a lift

‘Hate to see you leave, but love to watch you go’ encompasses the sartorial goal of jeans. So, don’t get played by bad back pockets. “Finding properly sized and placed pockets are key to a flattering fit,” says Basloe, “If they’re too small or placed too close together, they can have the opposite effect on your figure.” On PAIGE jeans, back pockets are scaled according to each jean’s size. “I have always thought the most flattering placement for back pockets is for the bottom of the pocket to hit right where your cheek and thigh meet,” says Adams-Geller, “Details that give a worn-in look along the back yoke of a jean are really flattering on the bum because they draw your eye upwards and give you an instant booty lift.”

10. Squad goals

Given that they’re easily worn practically anywhere, super comfy and always look stylish, jeans have earned their superstar status. But to build an iconic denim wardrobe one must mix it up. All body shapes can benefit from a pair of skinny jeans that fit like a glove. Straight leg cuts continue to be the jean du jour, while there’s no arguing with the figure-flattering power of a boot cut or flare style. And wide leg silhouettes are also going strong. “Classics never go out of style but I am excited about our ever-black denim collection, playing with cheetah and camo prints on denim, and raw hems,” says Gray. Hems are a big deal for Adams-Geller, too. “I’m loving all of the new hem details for Fall 2017 — angled, heavy frayed, ruffled and many more,” she says, “My favourite new style features a high-rise straight leg silhouette in a vintage-inspired wash with a beautiful blue velvet lace-up detail at the ankle.” The lesson: stick to only one style of jeans, or forgo trying on the latest trend, and you’ll miss out.

How to wear wide-leg denim if you’re petite: