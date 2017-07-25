17 comfy t-shirt dresses for one-step summer style

It’s possible to get all the amazing comfort and ease of a t-shirt dress without having to compromise on style. Just look for heavyweight cotton (instead of flimsy jersey, which will lose its shape quickly) in a bright, statement-making print or a classic solid hue.

We’ve rounded up 17 practical t-shirt dresses that are comfy and chic to get you through the rest of the summer in style.

Joe Fresh Lace-up t-shirt dress, $29, joefresh.com

2. Gap Softspun short sleeve t-shirt dress, $65, gapcanada.ca

3. Anthropologie Westbound t-shirt dress, $111, anthropologie.com

4. Eloquii Striped tee dress with tassel hem, $127, eloquii.com

5. Everlane The Japanese GoWeave zip tee dress, $138, everlane.com

6. Mango Textured flowy dress, $40, shop.mango.com

7. Free People Play the field dress, $160, freepeople.com

8. Frank and Oak Striped linen blend t-shirt dress, $70, frankandoak.com

9. Simons Icone Midi T-Shirt Dress, $39, simons.ca

10. Addition Elle L&L Striped self tie t-shirt dress, $70, additionelle.com

11. Torrid Multi-colour floral print mesh tee dress, $82, torrid.com

12. Oak and Fort Dress H182, $58, oakandfort.ca

13. Forever 21 Plus size tie-dye dress, $24, forever21.com

14. Reitmans Cold shoulder swing dress, $55, reitmans.com

15. Asos Curve Ultimate t-shirt midi dress with side split, $37, asos.com

16. American Eagle Slim t-shirt dress white, $48, ae.com

17. 1.State French terry t-shirt dress, $132, shop.nordstrom.com Next

