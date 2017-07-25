17 comfy t-shirt dresses for one-step summer style

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Shot on location at Yorkville Village. Photography by Renée Rodenkirchen. Style Direction by Vanessa Taylor. Hair & makeup by Grace Lee. Dress, $440, marc-cain.com. Shoes, $155, frankandoak.com. Bag, $130, roots.com.
It’s possible to get all the amazing comfort and ease of a t-shirt dress without having to compromise on style. Just look for heavyweight cotton (instead of flimsy jersey, which will lose its shape quickly) in a bright, statement-making print or a classic solid hue.
We’ve rounded up 17 practical t-shirt dresses that are comfy and chic to get you through the rest of the summer in style.