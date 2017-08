11 Fluttery Summer Tops With Sleeves Under $100

We may still be in the throes of hot summer weather, but if you’re like us, you’re getting tired of wearing the same tank top/short combo that’s gotten you through the season so far. An easy way to add some fun back into your wardrobe is with fluttery summer tops with sleeves. These casual-tee alternatives offer comfort, while dialing up the style factor. We love peasant-style tops, flowy button-ups and wrap shirts because they pair well with weekend jeans and work wear. Win win!

Here are 11 easy-to-wear picks to add into your summer-wardrobe rotation.

Gap Floral Flutter Top, $50, gapcanada.ca.

2. Guess Striped Button Shirt, $79, guess.ca

3. Nordstrom City Chic Lace Scallop Top, $91, nordstrom.com

4. Anthropologie Chiffon Wrap Top, $98, anthropologie.com

5. Ever New Sarah Drawstring Front Top, $45, evernew.ca

6. Forever 21 Plus Size Striped Babydoll Top, $34, forever21.com

7. Oak + Fort Blouse H146, $88, oakandfort.ca

8. Old Navy Plus-Size Pintuck Swing Blouse, $45, oldnavy.ca

9. Reitmans Printed Pleated Fooler Tee, $35, reitmans.com

10. RW&Co. Printed Blouse with 3/4 Sleeves, $70, rw-co.com

11. Simons Contemporaine Porcelain Floral Blouse, $69, simons.ca Next

