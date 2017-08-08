11 Fluttery Summer Tops With Sleeves Under $100

We may still be in the throes of hot summer weather, but if you’re like us, you’re getting tired of wearing the same tank top/short combo that’s gotten you through the season so far. An easy way to add some fun back into your wardrobe is with fluttery summer tops with sleeves. These casual-tee alternatives offer comfort, while dialing up the style factor. We love peasant-style tops, flowy button-ups and wrap shirts because they pair well with weekend jeans and work wear. Win win!

Here are 11 easy-to-wear picks to add into your summer-wardrobe rotation.

1 of 11 Previous Next Pin Email

Gap Floral Flutter Top, $50, gapcanada.ca.

More:

17 comfy t-shirt dresses for one-step summer style

How to dress — and look — cool during a summer heat wave

15 cute, comfy shorts that actually cover your behind