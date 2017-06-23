Fashion

5 key summer fashion trends to try now

Whether you’re drawn to a bold stripe, a tropical print or sunny shades of pink and yellow, there’s a trend to suit your warm-weather state of mind

Now that it’s officially summer (finally!), it’s time to dish out the brightest shades and prints. From millennial pink to tropical prints, there are no limits to how you can make your summer wardrobe fun — and a little more daring.

IN THE PINK

You can mix multiple shades of rosé or approach the trend with a tad more caution — just make sure your summer includes this hue. Softer, sweeter shades of pink look fresh in structured silhouettes like a crisp pair of shorts or a blazer, while bolder, brighter shades lend themselves to more fluid shapes like a loose blouse or full skirt.

Botanical print blazer, $150, RW&Co. Flutter sleeve blouse, $24, Joe Fresh. Tie-front satin shorts, $235, J.Crew.

