5 key summer fashion trends to try now

IN THE PINK

You can mix multiple shades of rosé or approach the trend with a tad more caution — just make sure your summer includes this hue. Softer, sweeter shades of pink look fresh in structured silhouettes like a crisp pair of shorts or a blazer, while bolder, brighter shades lend themselves to more fluid shapes like a loose blouse or full skirt.

Botanical print blazer, $150, RW&Co. Flutter sleeve blouse, $24, Joe Fresh. Tie-front satin shorts, $235, J.Crew.