The best summer denim pieces to shop now, from dresses to cute chambray tops

Who says you have to ditch denim just because it’s summer? Not us! While this go-to fabric is a fall/winter staple, you can still rock it in the summer, even in sky-high temperatures. Think denim dresses, rompers, tanks — and the list goes on.

From cute button ups you can throw on for the weekend to trendy white denim jeans, we’ve rounded up some of our fave summer denim pieces for you to shop right now below.

More:

5 key summer fashion trends to try now

10 totally fabulous pairs of plus-size jeans for every budget

Is it time to get rid of my skinny jeans?