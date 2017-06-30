Fashion

The best summer denim pieces to shop now, from dresses to cute chambray tops

These easy pieces will get you through the summer in style.

Who says you have to ditch denim just because it’s summer? Not us! While this go-to fabric is a fall/winter staple, you can still rock it in the summer, even in sky-high temperatures. Think denim dresses, rompers, tanks — and the list goes on.

From cute button ups you can throw on for the weekend to trendy white denim jeans, we’ve rounded up some of our fave summer denim pieces for you to shop right now below.

Denim Button-Down Shirt, $34, Forever 21.

