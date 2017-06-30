The best summer denim pieces to shop now, from dresses to cute chambray tops

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Who says you have to ditch denim just because it’s summer? Not us! While this go-to fabric is a fall/winter staple, you can still rock it in the summer, even in sky-high temperatures. Think denim dresses, rompers, tanks — and the list goes on.
From cute button ups you can throw on for the weekend to trendy white denim jeans, we’ve rounded up some of our fave summer denim pieces for you to shop right now below.