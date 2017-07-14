Fashion

15 cute, comfy shorts that actually cover your behind

We’ve rounded up the best styles for every body type. Bonus: They’re all totally work appropriate.

by

Shopping for shorts in the summer is no easy task. Finding a pair that fits your figure just right can be a challenge and, let’s be honest, a lot of the styles just don’t give your bottom enough coverage.

Here are 15 chic styles that flatter every body type and are guaranteed to not leave anything hanging out.

Floral print viscose crepe shorts, $50, Le Château.

