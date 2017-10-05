Advertisement
Fashion

20 Gorgeous Red Pieces To Get In On Fashion’s Biggest Colour Trend

It’s a surprisingly easy colour to pull off.

Red is a key fashion trend for this season

Jacket, $449, frankandoak.com; top, $325, lacoste.com; pants, $310, tedbaker.com; earrings, $75, jenny-bird.ca; bag, $275, cosstores.com.

The power colour red lands with a vengeance this fall, popping up on everything from sleek leather accessories to rich textured jackets to fluid dresses. Go for one statement piece, or throw caution to the wind and layer on multiple shades.

We’ve rounded up 20 luxe-looking red fashion trend pieces from sleek accessories to staple wardrobe work horses for you to shop this fall.

Joe Fresh

Women+ Long Open Cardi, $44, joefresh.com

