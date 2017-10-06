15 Plus-Size Fashion Picks For Fall To Shop Now

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
With more designers embracing size diversity, we’ve rounded up some of our favourite plus-size pieces for cooler autumn weather — from comfy sweater dresses to on-trend velour trousers.
by Carly Ostroff
Of course there’s plenty of work left to do, but the message that bodies of all shapes and sizes are beautiful is making its way through the fashion industry. The proof? Ashley Graham walked the Michael Kors SS18 runway, showcasing the designer’s extended size range for the first time — even though they’ve been on offer for years. The equally curvy and amazing Candice Huffine rocked it at Prabal Gurung, and 12 plus-size models walked for Christian Siriano.
But it doesn’t end there — it’s happening on a retail level, too. Earlier this year, Joe Fresh announced it would be embracing size diversity, as did Canadian designer Tanya Taylor. In honour of more brands extending their sizing, we’ve rounded up a few of our fave fashion pieces this season for all shapes and sizes.