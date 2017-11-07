17 Fun Plaid Pieces To Update Your Workwear For Fall

Classic suiting patterns in houndstooth, plaids and checks are a natural fit for any office wardrobe. But they don’t need to feel stuffy — just mix structured tailoring on your jacket or blazer with a pair of relaxed trousers or a pleated skirt.

If you’re ready to immerse yourself in all things plaid, take a scroll through our gallery of 17 workwear-friendly checked pieces.

Uniqlo Flannel Check Long Sleeve Plaid Shirt, $30, uniqlo.ca.