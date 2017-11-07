Advertisement
17 Fun Plaid Pieces To Update Your Workwear For Fall

Plaid — from Prince of Wales to houndstooth — doesn’t have to be stuffy.

Coat, $230, rw-co.com. Top, $40, uniqlo.ca. Earrings, $88, ilovebiko.com. Bag, $225, lacoste.com.

Classic suiting patterns in houndstooth, plaids and checks are a natural fit for any office wardrobe. But they don’t need to feel stuffy — just mix structured tailoring on your jacket or blazer with a pair of relaxed trousers or a pleated skirt.

If you’re ready to immerse yourself in all things plaid, take a scroll through our gallery of 17 workwear-friendly checked pieces.

Uniqlo

Flannel Check Long Sleeve Plaid Shirt, $30, uniqlo.ca.

