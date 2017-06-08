39 shoes for outdoor weddings that are comfy, chic — and won’t sink into the grass

Is there anything more beautiful than an outdoor summer wedding? But something that’s not so fun? Having your heels get stuck in the grass or getting stranded as your stilettos sink like quicksand at the beach. Those problems make finding the right outdoor summer wedding shoes a challenge. Not only do they have to be comfortable (because, dancing), but you also want to wear something that’s dressy enough for the occasion.

Thankfully, your hunt for the perfect shoe is over. We’ve gathered up 39 chic outdoor summer wedding shoes in every style, including mules, sandals, block heels, wedge heels and flats. Whether you’re looking for a cute pair of embellished flats or comfortable stacked heels, you can wear these summer wedding shoes comfortably on every terrain (we promise).

1 of 44 Previous Next Pin Email



More:

Spring dress guide: 50 midi dresses to wear from work to weekend

Your foolproof guide to a salon-worthy pedicure at home

Subscribe to our newsletters

