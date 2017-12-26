Ditch the Dress! Here Are 15 Perfect New Year’s Eve–Friendly Jumpsuits

We’ve all been there. Your Uber is already on its way as you fling your closet doors open in a panic. You flip past the separates (too hard to make skirts, pants and tops work in this kind of time crunch) and settle on that tired LBD that you’ve worn to every party since the beginning of time. Problem is, you get to the fete, take one quick glance around the room and realize every girl has had the same idea.

This year, let your party-dressing sanity-saver be the jumpsuit. It’s the easiest and most fashionable way to look pulled together. Seriously. It’s as easy as one quick zip. Go full-on festive in velvet and a spray of sequins, or spring for a classic black number that will take you through the holiday season and beyond.

H&M Jumpsuit With Flounce, $25, hm.com

