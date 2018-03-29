Super-Stylish Rain Gear That Will Have You Praying For April Showers (Or At Least Tolerating Them)

With the arrival of warmer weather (hello spring!) comes bare ankles, spring weddings, and rain showers. While most people see dark clouds and wet weather as a bummer, it’s not all doom and gloom. This spring, shelves are overflowing with cute new rain gear, from glittery boots to pastel-hued rain jackets that you’ll want to show off no matter the forecast.

Here are 22 chic rain pieces that will keep you warm, dry and looking stylish all spring long.