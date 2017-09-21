15 Day-To-Night Midi Skirts — The Perfect Piece To Add To Your Fall Wardrobe

Fall is the perfect time to add a key piece to your closet: the midi skirt. Hitting below the knee and above the ankle, midi is the ideal length for fall — it offers a bit more coverage, but still pairs well with seasonal staples like ankle boots and cozy sweaters.

With picks in some of the season’s most sought-after fabrics like velvet and vegan leather, here are 15 styles that you can dress up or down.

Forever 21 Contemporary Sweater Midi Skirt, $25, forever21.com

2. Eloquii Studio Faux Leather Printed Midi Skirt, $122, eloquii.com

3. H&M Flared Midi Skirt, $50, hm.com

4. Ann Taylor Ruffle Midi Skirt, $126, anntaylor.com

5. Club Monaco Dilys Midi Skirt, $199, clubmonaco.ca

6. Torrid Crushed Velvet Midi Pencil Skirt, $61, torrid.com

7. Free People Pocket Full Of Rainbow Midi Skirt, $155, freepeople.com

8. Babaton by Aritzia Johan Midi Skirt, $145, aritzia.com

9. Banana Republic Pleated Tulle Midi Skirt, $145, bananarepublic.ca

10. H&M+ Flounced Midi Skirt, $40, hm.com

11. Oak + Fort Skirt 1563, $68, oakandfort.ca

12. Michel Studio Striped Pencil Midi Skirt, $30, additionelle.com

13. Violeta by Mango Ruffled Polka Dot Midi Skirt, $90, mango.com

14. Zara Midi Buttoned Skirt, $50, zara.com

15. Noisy May Viscose and Lyocell Midi Skirt, $69, simons.ca

