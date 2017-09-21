15 Day-To-Night Midi Skirts — The Perfect Piece To Add To Your Fall Wardrobe

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Fall is the perfect time to add a key piece to your closet: the midi skirt. Hitting below the knee and above the ankle, midi is the ideal length for fall — it offers a bit more coverage, but still pairs well with seasonal staples like ankle boots and cozy sweaters.
With picks in some of the season’s most sought-after fabrics like velvet and vegan leather, here are 15 styles that you can dress up or down.