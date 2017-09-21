Advertisement
Fashion

15 Day-To-Night Midi Skirts — The Perfect Piece To Add To Your Fall Wardrobe

This easy-to-wear style is a must-try this season

by

Midi skirts for fall: This black pleated midi skirt will be a closet staple

Fall is the perfect time to add a key piece to your closet: the midi skirt. Hitting below the knee and above the ankle, midi is the ideal length for fall — it offers a bit more coverage, but still pairs well with seasonal staples like ankle boots and cozy sweaters.

With picks in some of the season’s most sought-after fabrics like velvet and vegan leather, here are 15 styles that you can dress up or down.

1 of 15

Previous
Next

Forever 21

Contemporary Sweater Midi Skirt, $25, forever21.com

Previous
Next

More on skirts that work from day to night:
Resources