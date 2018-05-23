Spring Dress Guide: 47 Midi Dresses To Wear From Work To Weekend

Who doesn’t love a no-fuss, one-step outfit that you can throw on and look great in. Midi dresses tick that box — and more. The perfect length for day (or night), midi dresses, as their name suggests. hit below the knee, but above your ankles. Not too short and not too long, you can wear a midi to any occasion. Pair them with a comfy pair of sandals for a chic weekend look, or top off with strappy sandals for a summer wedding.

Below, 47 midi-length picks, from flirty, floral frocks to simple button-up styles that will take you from work to weddings and on to the weekend.