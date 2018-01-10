Meghan Markle’s Gorgeous, Canadian-Designed Coat Is Now Available For Pre-Order

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out for their second-ever joint engagement on Tuesday, stopping by Reprezent FM radio station in Brixton, there was a third member of their party that caught the eyes of fans: the 36-year-old’s gorgeous coat.

The luxe Smythe outerwear was a nod to the actress’s former home in Canada, where she spent seven years while filming the hit series Suits. Her love of Canuck fashion has been unwavering since she moved across the pond to live with her royal fiancé. In a playful turn that represented old and new, she paired the alpaca-blend number with pieces by Burberry, Marks & Spencer and other British brands.

“Meghan has shown unwavering commitment to her timeless style,” Smythe co-designers Andrea Lenczner and Christie Smythe told HELLO!.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle arrive at POP Brixton to visit @ReprezentRadio pic.twitter.com/NsxphnLDod — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 9, 2018

They also called to mind a similarity between Prince Harry’s wife-to-be and the Duchess of Cambridge, another fan of their brand. “[Meghan]’s owned this coat for over a year and has worn it previously.” Royals fans are well aware of Kate’s penchant for recycling favourite pieces, racing to try and recognize each look she wears from past outings, and with Meghan’s down-to-earth sensibilities we’re likely to see this standout piece again.

“We are so proud and flattered that it made it to her new home in London,” the designers continued. And knowing just how powerful a royal’s fashion choices can be, they’ve put the $995 Brando coat on pre-order.

The stylish duo caused a lot of excitement at the youth-focussed radio station. Founder Shane Carey told PA: “Since the visit was announced there’s been massive excitement in the station — much more than I could have expected. We’re having the spotlight shone on us from all the world’s media pretty much, we’ve never had this attention. The whole point of this is that the young people learn how to be creative and then shine with it and they’re really getting a chance now.”