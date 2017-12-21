18 Ways To Master Pajama Dressing For Your Next Holiday Party

After years of fitted dresses and stilettos, the fashion gods have turned the tables. Comfort is (finally!) the name of the game. Slipper-like slides, slinky slip dresses and, best of all, pajama dressing are the chicest ways to dress up (or rather, down) for party season.

But these aren’t your old flannels or your boyfriend’s tees. We’re talking about glamorous buttoned or wrap tops and flowy pants that are meant to be seen outside of the bedroom. Not bold enough to try a full printed set in silk or velvet? Try just the top with a pair of classic cigarette pants, or the pj-inspired pants with a cozy cashmere sweater.

Shop the dreamiest pajama looks below.

Joe Fresh Piped Lace Shirt, $20, joefresh.com. Piped Jogger, $25, joefresh.com.

