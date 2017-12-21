Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
18 Ways To Master Pajama Dressing For Your Next Holiday Party
What could be better than spending the night dressed in silky satin and luxe velvet?
by Caitlan Moneta
After years of fitted dresses and stilettos, the fashion gods have turned the tables. Comfort is (finally!) the name of the game. Slipper-like slides, slinky slip dresses and, best of all, pajama dressing are the chicest ways to dress up (or rather, down) for party season.
But these aren’t your old flannels or your boyfriend’s tees. We’re talking about glamorous buttoned or wrap tops and flowy pants that are meant to be seen outside of the bedroom. Not bold enough to try a full printed set in silk or velvet? Try just the top with a pair of classic cigarette pants, or the pj-inspired pants with a cozy cashmere sweater.