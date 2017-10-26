Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Kate Middleton’s Pregnancy Style: Shop Her Latest Looks For Less
How to recreate the Duchess’ style — even on not-so-royal budgets.
by Renee Tse, Flare
We’re keeping tabs on every single maternity look the Duchess of Cambridge wears. You know, so you can cop her look. But hurry — knowing that whatever Kate touches turns to gold, her looks are selling out fast. They don’t call it the “Kate Effect” for nothing. Below, Kate’s latest looks — and how to get them at a less-regal price.