Kate Middleton’s Go-To Designers (And The Looks We’ll Likely See Her In Soon)

Canadian-born designer Erdem Moralioglu presented a collection inspired by Queen Elizabeth II (everyone who attended the show received an archival image from a 1958 royal command performance). Featuring elbow-length gloves, prim tailoring and gold or pearl embellishments, the ’50s-inspired collection epitomized modern royal style with a nod to British heritage – and set the stage for the rest of the week. Emilia Wickstead, Temperley London and Burberry – all labels that Kate loves – presented collections ideal for a royal occasion.
Here, we round up the season’s best, most stylish pieces that we’re sure will earn the duchess’s seal of approval.
The ultimate dressmaker, Temperley London dedicated the first half of its show to breezy frocks and tropical prints that looked like they belonged on a sunny vacation somewhere in the Maldives. The second half consisted of show-stopping eveningwear, making good use of flashy sequins and embellishments that were high on glitz and shine. If Kate’s previous Temperley choices (such as the emerald-green lace gown she wore to the National Portrait Gallery gala in March) are any indication, the breadth of this collection means the duchess will have a go-to dress for every occasion.