4 Tips For Picking The Best Glasses For Your Face Shape

With so many chic eyeglasses out, there how are you supposed to know which ones are going to best suit your face shape (and your style)? To make frame finding easier, we asked two industry experts how to pick glasses for your face shape.

How to figure out your face shape

Before choosing the style of glasses you want, “start with determining your face shape,” says Tania Fugulin, creative director at Bonlook. “Look at yourself straight in the mirror to establish your key features.” An easy hack is to draw an outline around your face in the mirror with lipstick or eyeliner and then choose the shape closest to what you’ve drawn. The most common face shapes are: oval, round, square and heart-shaped.

Don’t be afraid to try everything on

Once you have determined whether you’re an oval, square, round or heart-shaped face, get hands on with the styles. “See what shapes and colours you gravitate towards, then try and narrow down [the styles] based on how they look and make you feel,” says Mike Lee, an optical stylist at Bailey Nelson and manager at the Robson Street store in Vancouver.

Consider picking up more than one pair

When it comes to glasses selection, it’s important to think about when and where you will be wearing them, says Lee. “Your everyday glasses should be something you’d be comfortable wearing with most of your clothing and that won’t be too heavy or overbearing,” he says. Fugulin suggests picking up two pairs if you can, that way you can snag versatile frames that will be your day-to-day style and pick another, jazzier pair to wear when you go. “The best part of affordable eyewear is that glasses can now be an awesome fashion accessory as well,” says Lee.

You do you — regardless of your face shape

Using your face shape is an easy way to select frames that will complement your style, but it’s not the be-all and end-all of finding the right frames. “Conventional ‘face shape theory’ works for some, but sometimes it’s just about what looks good and fits well, no matter [your] face shape,” says Lee. “[It’s all about] individuality, so choose a beautiful frame that best suits you.”

1. Heart-Shaped Face Fugulin suggests cat-eye styles for heart-shaped faces like Jennifer Lopez’s. Lee says that oversized, square or rounded glasses tend to look best on heart-shaped faces. 2. Bailey Nelson Lars Glasses in Crystal, $145, baileynelson.com 3. Bonlook Moon Glasses in Gold Flake, $145, bonlook.com 4. Clearly Red Tiger AM512Z-52 Glasses in Black, $80, clearly.ca 5. Oval-Shaped Face Fugulin believes that oval face shapes like Lupita Nyong’o have the most varied selection of eyewear as all styles suit this face shape, while Lee says oval faces should be wary of selecting frames that are too narrow. 6. Ollie Quinn Ferrabee Glasses in Black, $155, olliequinn.ca 7. Zenni Optical Geometric Glasses 4429821, $35, zennioptical.com 8. Warby Parker Maeve Glasses in Blush Tortoise, $225, warbyparker.com 9. Round-Shaped Face Both Fugulin and Lee say round face shapes like Connie Britton should look for frame styles that are rectangular, angular or square. 10. Bailey Nelson Theodore Half Windsor Glasses in Taupe, $175, baileynelson.com 11. Eye Buy Direct Captain Glasses in Silver, $45, eyebuydirect.com 12. Coach HC6065 Glasses in Pink/Purple, $280, lenscrafters.ca 13. Square-Shaped Face Round styles tend to be the most complementary for square face shapes, like Demi Moore. 14. Bon Look Eclipse Glasses in Lavender, $145, bonlook.com 15. Clearly Kam Dhillon Empire-50 Glasses in Shiny Rose Gold, $95, clearly.ca 16. Cutler and Gross 1278-08 Glasses in Evergreen, $545, cutlerandgross.com

