Floral Prints Are Having A Major Comeback. 15 Sumptuous Ways To Rock The Trend For Fall

Vintage-inspired floral prints — sometimes affectionately referred to as sofa-print florals — were spotted all summer on tons of easy-to-throw-on maxi dresses. And the trend is carrying through into colder weather — look for a darker base to your fall florals, and pair them with a chunky knit or bomber.

We’ve gathered 15 of our fave vintage floral pieces that you can pair with your fall closet staples that will take you into the holiday season in style.

Zara Floral Patchwork Dress, $70, zara.com