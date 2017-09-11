Advertisement
Fashion

12 New, No-Fail Workwear Pieces To Get Ready In A Flash

Key pieces for stylish — and stress free! — mornings.

by

Fall Work WearRepeat after us: the perfect workwear wardrobe does exist. The trick to stress-free mornings is filling your closet with easy-to-wear, go-with-everything pieces that you can mix and match, along with a few one-and-done dresses.

From classic pencil skirts with a modern twist to simple button-ups, we’ve rounded up a few key pieces of fall workwear to keep your Monday to Friday wardrobe covered.

H&M+

Cargo Shirt, $50, hm.com

