12 New, No-Fail Workwear Pieces To Get Ready In A Flash

Repeat after us: the perfect workwear wardrobe does exist. The trick to stress-free mornings is filling your closet with easy-to-wear, go-with-everything pieces that you can mix and match, along with a few one-and-done dresses.

From classic pencil skirts with a modern twist to simple button-ups, we’ve rounded up a few key pieces of fall workwear to keep your Monday to Friday wardrobe covered.

1 of 12 Previous Next Pin Email

H&M+ Cargo Shirt, $50, hm.com

Previous 1. H&M+ Cargo Shirt, $50, hm.com

2. Club Monaco Hardie Knit Skirt, $170, clubmonaco.ca

3. J.Crew Stretch Perfect Shirt, $93, jcrew.com

4. Addition Elle Michel Studio Dress, $120, additionelle.com

5. Ann Taylor Circle Lace Pencil Skirt, $128, anntaylor.com

6. Banana Republic Sloan-Fit Plaid Zip-Pocket Pant, $124, bananarepublic.ca

7. Michael Michael Kors Augusta Sheath Dress, $84, Macy’s

8. Le Chateau Knit Crêpe Shawl Collar Blazer, $130, lechateau.com

9. RW&Co. Modern Chic Floral Pencil Skirt, $90, rw-co.com

10. Loft Marisa Fit Pants, $104, loft.com

11. Simons Contemporaine Loose Tie-Neck Blouse, $69, simons.ca

12. Joe Fresh Women+ Fit And Flare Dress, $29, joefresh.com Next

More on maximizing your 9-to-5 wardrobe: