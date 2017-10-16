The 30 Best Bags for Fall — Starting at Just $25

Handbags are hitting shelves in all shapes and sizes this season. Whether you’re looking for a big, hold-everything tote for running daily errands or a mini clutch to hold your lipstick and phone for a girls’ night out, we’re spoiled for choice this fall when it comes to selecting a new bag.

Ranging in price from inexpensive to treat yourself, we’ve rounded up 30 fall bags and broken them down into five key trends for the season — so you’re sure to find your newest can’t-live-without bag.

1 of 35 Previous Next Pin Email



Previous 1.

2. Old Navy Faux-Leather Drawstring Bucket Bag, $40, oldnavy.ca

3. Winners Bucket Bag, $100, winners.ca

4. Indigo Dree Drawstring Bag, $25, chapters.ca

5. H Halston Suede Bucket Bag, $288, thebay.com

6. Ela Bucket Bag, $350, elabyela.com

7. Banana Republic Italian Leather Bow Bucket Bag, $75, bananarepublic.ca

8.

9. Le Château Floral print Leather-Like Flapover Clutch, $55, lechateau.com

10. Zara Triple-Function Mini Crossbody Bag, $46, zara.com

11. Rebacca Minkoff Mini MAC Bag, $245, shopbop.com

12. Michael Michael Kors Selma Mini Crossbody, $198, michaelkors.ca

13. Kate Spade Huntington Court Mini Sima, $168, katespade.com

14. Fossil Ellis Patchwork Leather Clutch, $95, thebay.com

15.

16. Poppy & Peonies The Gramercy Tote, $119, poppyandpeonies.com

17. Mango Pebbled Shopper Bag, $50, mango.com

18. Forever 21 Oversized Faux Leather Tote, $46, forever21.com

19. Ever New Mia Tote Bag Blush, $80, evernew.ca

20. Simons Metallic Leather Tote, $120, simons.ca

21. Le Fou Wilfred Bron Tote, $350, aritzia.com

22.

23. Winners Quilted Velvet Shoulder Bag with Pearl Detail, $40, winners.ca

24. Sneha Varma Lo Drawstring, $230, snehavarma.ca

25. Roots Edie Bag Bridle, $76, roots.com

26. Banana Republic Crinkle Metallic Smartphone Crossbody, $85, bananarepublic.ca

27. J.Crew Fignet Flap Bag, $182, jcrew.com

28. Indigo Saddle Bag with Web Strap, $30, chapters.ca

29.

30. Urban Outfitters Zip-Around Convertible Backpack, $60, urbanoutfitters.com

31. Topshop Leather Backpack, $74, topshop.com

32. Street Level Velvet Backpack, $33, nordstrom.com

33. Nine West Ayra Backpack, $130, ninewest.ca

34. Matt & Nat Kowloon Carbon, $150, mattandnat.com

35. Aldo Kinnelon Midnight Black Backpack, $55, aldoshoes.com Next

Watch: More on essential bag trends: