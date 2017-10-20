Our Favourite Picks from H&M’s Gorgeous New Erdem Designer Collaboration

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Every year, H&M does a designer collaboration; this year, they’ve partnered up with Canadian-born, London-based Erdem Moralioglu (who’s also a favourite of Kate Middleton’s). With plenty of delicate floral prints, romantic silhouettes and feminine detailing, the new collection is an accurate reflection of what the fashion house is known for. You can get your hands on the designer pieces at a much-more-accessible price on November 2nd, both online and at H&M stores in the Eaton Centre in Toronto, The Pacific Centre in Vancouver and at Peel and Saint-Catherine in Montreal.
Since November 2nd is fast approaching, we’re giving you a sneak peek of a few of our favourite items from the 53-piece collection.