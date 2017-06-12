Fashion

21 cute spring bags under $100

Because buying a chic bag shouldn’t break the bank

by

Handbags are kind of like lipstick. Can you ever have too many? (The answer is no). And the right purse can elevate any outfit from so-so to chic.

Thankfully, having a cute purse doesn’t have to cost you a fortune. Whether you’re looking for a straw tote to bring to the beach or a sleek clutch for an upcoming wedding, we’ve rounded up 22 cute spring bags under $100 that you can treat yourself to — no guilt required.

1 of 21

Previous
Next

Pozzacchio Crossbody, $60, Aldo.

Previous
Next

More:
20 glam evening bags to wear to a wedding — all under $100
32 chic plus-size dresses to wear to a summer wedding
http://www.chatelaine.com/style/fashion/outdoor-summer-wedding-shoes/
Resources