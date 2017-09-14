15 Fall Sweaters to Get Cozy in Right Now

Nothing says fall weather quite like a warm, comfy sweater to stay cozy in all season long. Whether you’re looking for a chunky knit pullover for curling up in on the weekends, or anembellished cardigan for the office, here are 15 chic options to help you embrace the beginning of sweater weather.

Green wool blend sweater, $60, hm.ca

1. Green wool blend sweater, $60, hm.ca

2. Diamond Twill Fringed Kimono, $74, urbanoutfitters.com

3. Tie Sleeve Sweater, $67, ae.com

4. Terese Embroidered Pullover, $156, anthropologie.com

5. Chunky Knit Cardigan in Wool Mix, $47, asos.com

6. Floral Raglan Sleeve Pullover, $65, gapcanada.ca

7. Tiered Ruffle Sleeve Sweater, $60, eloquii.com

8. Plus-size Open-Front Cardigan, $23, forever21.com

9. Bernelle Sweater, $110, aritzia.com

10. Women+ Print Cardi, $30, joefresh.com

11. Icone Loose Romantic Ruffle Sweater, $40, simons.ca

12. Oversized Funnel Neck Jumper, $57, topshop.com

13. Sequin Embroidery Sweater, $90, mango.com

14. Cotton Cashmere Cable Knit Neck Sweater, $40, uniqlo.com

15. Striped Sweater with Round Neckline, $46, zara.com

Watch: another way to wear knitwear for fall: sweater dresses.