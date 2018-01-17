Fashion

10 Cozy Cashmere Items For $100 Or Less

Yes, you read that correctly. Stay warm and toasty, without breaking the bank.

by

There’s a reason why cashmere is a go-to fabric in the winter. It’s comfy, oh-so-soft, and most importantly, it’s warm. It’s also a great weight for layering, as it promises heat without bulk — and it feels seriously luxe. In the name of keeping toasty all season long, here are 10 cozy cashmere and cashmere-blend pieces, from practical hats and gloves to work-appropriate sweaters.

12
view slideshow
Photos

Watch: How to style last year’s winter coat
Resources