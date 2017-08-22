25 Fall Fashion Finds Under $25 To Kickstart Your Wardrobe

Fear not: cute clothing that won’t set you back a fortune does exist — and we’ve found it.

Consider these affordable picks your fall fashion starter pack — we’ve sourced everything from a wear-everywhere ruffle-sleeve dress to outfit-making earrings to your fave new pair of black skinny jeans, all for $25 or less. You’re welcome!

1 of 25 Previous Next Pin Email

Embroidered tunic blouse, $22, suzyshier.com

Previous 1. Embroidered tunic blouse, $22, suzyshier.com

2. Sadie slim oval sunglasses, $20, urbanoutfitters.com

3. H&M+ boat neck top, $18, hm.com

4. Eloredia Turquoise Women’s Earrings, $12, aldoshoes.com

5. Bloom square scarf, $22, loft.com

6. Dress with frilled sleeves, $20, zara.com

7. Henley tank top with zip, $23, dynamiteclothing.com

8. Twik skinny black jean, $20, simons.ca

9. Gingham ruffle tank, $15, ardene.com

10. Circle harmony necklace, $24, foxyoriginals.com

11. Classic chambray shirt for women, $21, oldnavy.gapcanada.ca

12. Topshop paisley silk scarf, $16, thebay.com

13. Poplin off-shoulder top, $23, gapcanada.ca

14. BP. embossed faux leather flap card case, $19, nordstrom.com

15. Chenille sweater, $25, marshalls.ca

16. Gold oversize teardrop earrings, $15, winners.ca

17. The vintage wash boy tee in red, $25, frankandoak.com

18. Tassel earrings, $25, shop.mango.com

19. Plus size surplice wrap top, $23, forever21.com

20. Five roses tote bag, $20, mainandlocal.com

21. Silver metallic leatherette slide sandals, $25, loveculture.com

22. Drape wide leg ankle length pant, $20, uniqlo.com

23. Horn bar Kizimba cuff bracelet, $15, chapters.indigo.ca

24. Faux leather crossbody bag, $24, joefresh.com

25. Classic wristwatch, $25, reitmans.com Next

More:

11 Cute Summer Tops With Sleeves Under $100

14 chic pieces of jewellery under $20 (that look like they cost way more)

Summer’s best sunglasses, from classic to on-trend, starting at just $12