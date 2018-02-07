25 Handbags Under $100 That Look Expensive AF

Spring, summer, fall, winter. No matter the season, you need a good handbag to tie your outfit together. If you’re like us and want to stay on trend (check) without spending a lot of money (double check), we’ve got you covered.

Below, we’ve rounded up 25 handbags under $100 that look anything but cheap. Even better, we included some big 2018 trends in the mix, like ring top handle bags, stylish backpacks and embroidered clutches, so you can take your outfit to the next level — affordably.

1. Studded Shoulder Bag, $60, winners.ca 2. Pounce, $40, aldoshoes.com 3. Floral Burst Clutch, $97, anthropologie.com 4. Suede Mini Backpack with Ring, $72, asos.com 5. Dirore, $40, callitspring.com 6. Large Faux Leather Backpack, $46, forever21.com 7. GUESS Kamryn Colourblock Crossbody, $85, thebay.com 8. Coy, $75, justfab.ca 9. Leather-Like Crossbody Bag, $55, lechateau.com 10. Wooden Handle Tote Bag, $70, mango.com 11. SHIRALEAH Verna Embroidered Minaudiere, $26, nordstrom.com 12. The Sparkle Mini Rosegold Glitter, $89, poppyandpeonies.com 13. Mirabel Pouch, $88, samedelman.com 14. Steve Madden Half Moon Crossbody Bag, $89, nordstrom.com 15. Neo Box Flower Gem Embellished Cross Body Bag, $44, topshop.com 16. Mellie Faux Leather Mini Backpack, $55, urbanoutfitters.com 17. Straw Bag with Rounded Handles, $50, zara.com 18. LABANCA Mini Bucket Bag Star Printed, $57, amazon.ca 19. Convertible Backpack, $65, gapcanada.ca 20. Bucket Bag with Clutch, $45, hm.com 21. Faux Leather Classic Bag, $24, joefresh.com 22. Blush Bag, $30, marshalls.ca 23. Lemia Snake Crossbody, $90, ninewest.ca 24. Rebecca Minkoff Striped Leo Clutch, $93, shopbop.com 25. Faux-Leather Saddle Bag, $30, oldnavy.gap.com

Watch: Three essential purse styles