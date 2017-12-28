Celebs — Like Meghan Markle — Can’t Get Enough Of Canadian Designers

It’s no secret that we have some amazing talent in Canada, especially when it comes to fashion. From everyday wear to red carpet-worthy gowns, we constantly spot A-list celebrities wearing Canadian designers.

Take Kate Middleton, for example. It’s a well-known fact that she has a love affair with several Canadian labels. She’s been spotted wearing her Smythe blazer so many times that the brand has appropriately renamed the jacket the “Duchess Blazer.” For more formal affairs, she’ll often wear Erdem, whose delicate prints and feminine silhouettes are practically made for royalty.

And brands like Aritzia, Mackage, Sentaler and Soia & Kyo are also gaining quite the famous following, and it doesn’t stop there. Check back often as we update the gallery below with our fave celebrities wearing Canadian designers — and link out to items still available so you can shop ’em!