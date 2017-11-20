Busy Philipps’s Friends T-Shirt Is Everything You’ve Always Wanted In A Shirt

Sometimes, you don’t know how badly you’ve always wanted something until you see it.

Case in point: The Friends T-shirt Busy Philipps wore on Instagram on Sunday.

This is not who I am now. THIS IS WHO I’VE ALWAYS BEEN. A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Nov 19, 2017 at 1:37pm PST

Is this not the most exceptional T-shirt ever made in the history of T-shirts? The bubblegum-pink crewneck features a large photo of Friends pals Monica, Rachel and Phoebe.

Philipps, who starred alongside Courtney Cox in Cougar Town, captioned the photo, “This is not who I am now. THIS IS WHO I’VE ALWAYS BEEN.”

If eating a taco while wearing a shirt emblazoned with your favourite ’90s sitcom cast is who you’ve always been, too, then you’re in luck — the shirt is sold at Urban Outfitters for $42.

Also available is an almost equally fabulous Thanksgiving episode shirt ($34).

And this subtler Friends logo tee ($49).

But if it’s Clueless that presses your ’90s nostalgia button, there’s this for $34:

Talk about bosom buddies.