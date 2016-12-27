Bra size calculator: How to figure out your cup and band size

Before you begin, pop on your best-fitting, non-padded bra. You’ll need a fabric tape measure and a little math.

Find your band size

Wrap a fabric measuring tape around your torso, lifting your breasts to make sure the tape lies snug at the base of the breast tissue. Check in the mirror to make sure the tape is also straight across your back.

If you measure an odd number, round up to the next even number. If you measure an even number, add 2 to get to the next even number. For example, if you measure a 30, add 2 for a total of 32.

Find your cup size

Place the tape measure at the fullest part of the bust (typically, along your nipple line). Again, make sure the tape measure is placed straight across your back.

Subtract your band measurement (even number) from your bust measurement to get your cup size. Every inch difference between your band and cup measurement equals a cup size.

For example, the first inch = A, second inch = B, the third inch = C and so on. If your bust measurement is 43, and your band measurement is 38, the difference is 5, giving you a bra size of a 38DD.



Remember, all brands fit differently depending on fabric, cut and brand, so remain flexible about your size.

